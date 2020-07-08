Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) Short Interest Update

Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,830,000 shares, an increase of 20.4% from the June 15th total of 1,520,000 shares. Currently, 2.3% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 707,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.6 days.

NYSE:ARW traded down $1.64 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $66.05. 367,300 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 690,075. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.42, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.46. Arrow Electronics has a 52 week low of $39.25 and a 52 week high of $85.80. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $68.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Get Arrow Electronics alerts:

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The technology company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($0.12). Arrow Electronics had a negative net margin of 1.05% and a positive return on equity of 11.57%. The company had revenue of $6.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.07 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.90 earnings per share. Arrow Electronics’s quarterly revenue was down 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Arrow Electronics will post 5.97 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Gretchen Zech sold 8,400 shares of Arrow Electronics stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.41, for a total transaction of $566,244.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 11,528 shares in the company, valued at approximately $777,102.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Vincent P. Melvin sold 8,914 shares of Arrow Electronics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.67, for a total transaction of $603,210.38. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 38,971 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,637,167.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. DNB Asset Management AS increased its stake in shares of Arrow Electronics by 73.7% in the first quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 2,461,663 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $127,686,000 after acquiring an additional 1,044,820 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Arrow Electronics by 46.7% during the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,116,493 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $264,092,000 after purchasing an additional 991,498 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Arrow Electronics during the fourth quarter valued at $61,869,000. AJO LP lifted its holdings in Arrow Electronics by 3,927.9% during the fourth quarter. AJO LP now owns 681,599 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $57,757,000 after purchasing an additional 664,677 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Arrow Electronics by 13,589.3% in the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 422,725 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $956,000 after buying an additional 419,637 shares in the last quarter. 93.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ARW has been the topic of several analyst reports. ValuEngine cut shares of Arrow Electronics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Raymond James cut shares of Arrow Electronics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Arrow Electronics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $66.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on shares of Arrow Electronics from $48.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Arrow Electronics from $56.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.00.

About Arrow Electronics

Arrow Electronics, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Global Components and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions. The Global Components segment markets and distributes semiconductor products and related services; passive, electro-mechanical, and interconnect products consisting primarily of capacitors, resistors, potentiometers, power supplies, relays, switches, and connectors; and computing and memory products, as well as other products and services.

Featured Story: Back-End Load

Receive News & Ratings for Arrow Electronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arrow Electronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.