Assicurazioni Generali (OTCMKTS:ARZGF) Trading 5.4% Higher

Posted by on Jul 8th, 2020

Assicurazioni Generali SpA (OTCMKTS:ARZGF) traded up 5.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $15.60 and last traded at $15.60, 1,296 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 88% from the average session volume of 10,463 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.80.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $14.75 and a 200-day moving average of $16.55.

About Assicurazioni Generali (OTCMKTS:ARZGF)

Assicurazioni Generali S.p.A. provides various insurance solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, the Americas, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Life; Non-Life; Asset Management; and Holding and Other Business. The company offers saving and protection insurance products for individuals and family; unit linked products with investment purposes; and motor, liability, casualty, accident, health, and commercial and industrial risks insurance products.

See Also: Return on Equity (ROE)

Receive News & Ratings for Assicurazioni Generali Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Assicurazioni Generali and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit