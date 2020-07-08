Assicurazioni Generali (OTCMKTS:ARZGF) Trading 5.4% Higher

Assicurazioni Generali SpA (OTCMKTS:ARZGF) traded up 5.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $15.60 and last traded at $15.60, 1,296 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 88% from the average session volume of 10,463 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.80.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $14.75 and a 200-day moving average of $16.55.

About Assicurazioni Generali (OTCMKTS:ARZGF)

Assicurazioni Generali S.p.A. provides various insurance solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, the Americas, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Life; Non-Life; Asset Management; and Holding and Other Business. The company offers saving and protection insurance products for individuals and family; unit linked products with investment purposes; and motor, liability, casualty, accident, health, and commercial and industrial risks insurance products.

