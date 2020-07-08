Austral Gold Limited (ASX:AGD) Plans $0.01 Interim Dividend

Austral Gold Limited (ASX:AGD) declared a interim dividend on Wednesday, July 1st, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 24th will be given a dividend of 0.009 per share on Friday, July 24th. This represents a yield of 5.81%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 9th.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.72. The company has a market cap of $49.68 million and a P/E ratio of -1.90. Austral Gold has a fifty-two week low of A$0.06 ($0.04) and a fifty-two week high of A$0.18 ($0.12).

About Austral Gold

Austral Gold Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of precious metals in South America. The company explores for gold and silver deposits. Its flagship project is the 100% owned Guanaco/Amancaya gold and silver mine located to the south east of Antofagasta in Northern Chile.

