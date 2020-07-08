Austral Gold Limited (ASX:AGD) Plans $0.01 Interim Dividend

Austral Gold Limited (ASX:AGD) declared a interim dividend on Wednesday, July 1st, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 24th will be given a dividend of 0.009 per share on Friday, July 24th. This represents a yield of 5.81%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 9th.
The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.72. The company has a market cap of $49.68 million and a P/E ratio of -1.90. Austral Gold has a fifty-two week low of A$0.06 ($0.04) and a fifty-two week high of A$0.18 ($0.12).
About Austral Gold
