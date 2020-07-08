Barratt Developments (OTCMKTS:BTDPF) Shares Down 10.7%

Posted by on Jul 8th, 2020

Barratt Developments Plc (OTCMKTS:BTDPF)’s share price dropped 10.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $6.25 and last traded at $6.25, approximately 6,500 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 75% from the average daily volume of 26,525 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.00.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Barratt Developments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $6.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.79.

About Barratt Developments (OTCMKTS:BTDPF)

Barratt Developments PLC engages in the housebuilding and commercial development businesses in Great Britain. It acquires and develops land; plans, designs, and constructs residential properties, including apartments, penthouses, and communities; and develops and sells homes. The company offers homes under the Barratt Homes, David Wilson Homes, and Barratt London brands.

Featured Article: What is Green Investing?

Receive News & Ratings for Barratt Developments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barratt Developments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit