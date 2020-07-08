Barratt Developments (OTCMKTS:BTDPF) Shares Down 10.7%

Barratt Developments Plc (OTCMKTS:BTDPF)’s share price dropped 10.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $6.25 and last traded at $6.25, approximately 6,500 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 75% from the average daily volume of 26,525 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.00.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Barratt Developments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $6.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.79.

Barratt Developments PLC engages in the housebuilding and commercial development businesses in Great Britain. It acquires and develops land; plans, designs, and constructs residential properties, including apartments, penthouses, and communities; and develops and sells homes. The company offers homes under the Barratt Homes, David Wilson Homes, and Barratt London brands.

