Beacon Lighting Group (ASX:BLX) Stock Price Down 6.8%

Beacon Lighting Group Ltd (ASX:BLX) was down 6.8% on Monday . The company traded as low as A$0.75 ($0.51) and last traded at A$0.75 ($0.51), approximately 32,595 shares changed hands during trading. The stock had previously closed at A$0.81 ($0.55).

The stock has a market capitalization of $165.15 million and a P/E ratio of 9.62. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is A$0.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is A$0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 194.21.

About Beacon Lighting Group (ASX:BLX)

Beacon Lighting Group Limited operates as a specialist retailer of lighting products in Australia, Hong Kong, Germany, the United States, New Zealand, and internationally. It designs, develops, sources, imports, distributes, merchandises, promotes, and sells light fittings, ceiling fans, and light globes, as well as energy products.

Recommended Story: How a Strangle Strategy is different from a Straddle Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for Beacon Lighting Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beacon Lighting Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.