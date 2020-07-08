Bitcoin Interest (BCI) Market Cap Hits $71,426.03

Bitcoin Interest (CURRENCY:BCI) traded up 38.2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on July 7th. One Bitcoin Interest coin can now be bought for $0.0039 or 0.00000042 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Bitcoin Interest has traded 27.9% higher against the US dollar. Bitcoin Interest has a market cap of $71,426.03 and $8.00 worth of Bitcoin Interest was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.45 or 0.00608450 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.35 or 0.00100730 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.75 or 0.00072765 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001635 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0966 or 0.00001041 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 23.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0598 or 0.00000644 BTC.

CrypticCoin (CRYP) traded 12.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001177 BTC.

Bitgem (BTG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00034116 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest Profile

BCI is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 19th, 2017. Bitcoin Interest’s total supply is 18,326,892 coins. The official website for Bitcoin Interest is bitcoininterest.io . Bitcoin Interest’s official Twitter account is @btcinterest and its Facebook page is accessible here

Bitcoin Interest Coin Trading

Bitcoin Interest can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Interest directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Interest should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitcoin Interest using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

