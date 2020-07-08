Black Ridge Oil & Gas (OTCMKTS:ANFC) vs. TransGlobe Energy (OTCMKTS:TGA) Head-To-Head Comparison

Black Ridge Oil & Gas (OTCMKTS:ANFC) and TransGlobe Energy (NASDAQ:TGA) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, risk, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Black Ridge Oil & Gas and TransGlobe Energy’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Black Ridge Oil & Gas $470,000.00 23.83 $4.13 million N/A N/A TransGlobe Energy $278.93 million 0.16 -$3.99 million N/A N/A

Black Ridge Oil & Gas has higher earnings, but lower revenue than TransGlobe Energy.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Black Ridge Oil & Gas and TransGlobe Energy, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Black Ridge Oil & Gas 0 0 0 0 N/A TransGlobe Energy 0 0 2 0 3.00

TransGlobe Energy has a consensus target price of $4.00, indicating a potential upside of 561.38%. Given TransGlobe Energy’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe TransGlobe Energy is more favorable than Black Ridge Oil & Gas.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

32.9% of TransGlobe Energy shares are held by institutional investors. 39.7% of Black Ridge Oil & Gas shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.0% of TransGlobe Energy shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Black Ridge Oil & Gas and TransGlobe Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Black Ridge Oil & Gas N/A 256.39% 31.53% TransGlobe Energy -23.04% 2.06% 1.42%

Volatility and Risk

Black Ridge Oil & Gas has a beta of 1.73, suggesting that its stock price is 73% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, TransGlobe Energy has a beta of 2.51, suggesting that its stock price is 151% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Black Ridge Oil & Gas beats TransGlobe Energy on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Black Ridge Oil & Gas

Black Ridge Oil & Gas, Inc. focuses on acquiring, investing in, and managing the oil and gas assets in the United States. The company was formerly known as Ante5, Inc. and changed its name to Black Ridge Oil & Gas, Inc. in April 2012. Black Ridge Oil & Gas, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

About TransGlobe Energy

TransGlobe Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas in Egypt and Canada. The company holds an interest in five production sharing concessions, including West Gharib, West Bakr, South Alamein, NW Gharib, and South Ghazalat, Egypt; and owns production and working interests in facilities in the Cardium light oil and Mannville liquid-rich gas assets in the Harmattan area of west central Alberta, Canada. TransGlobe Energy Corporation was incorporated in 1968 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

