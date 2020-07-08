Bogart Wealth LLC Boosts Stock Position in Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,022 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $1,316,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Change Path LLC increased its holdings in shares of Adobe by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Change Path LLC now owns 2,651 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $874,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Adobe by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 49,392 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $16,290,000 after acquiring an additional 2,714 shares during the last quarter. Blue Whale Capital LLP bought a new stake in shares of Adobe in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $19,589,000. Bluefin Trading LLC bought a new stake in shares of Adobe in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,223,000. Finally, LMR Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Adobe in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $6,034,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.25% of the company’s stock.

ADBE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Adobe from $330.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Adobe from $293.00 to $413.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Adobe from $450.00 to $470.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Adobe from $375.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Finally, Wedbush restated a “hold” rating and set a $410.00 price objective (up previously from $315.00) on shares of Adobe in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $407.43.

Shares of ADBE traded up $8.32 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $457.68. The stock had a trading volume of 1,998,411 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,381,087. Adobe Inc has a 52 week low of $255.13 and a 52 week high of $459.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $407.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $357.25. The company has a market capitalization of $217.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.20, a P/E/G ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.93.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 11th. The software company reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.33 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $3.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.16 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 35.53% and a net margin of 30.72%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.83 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Adobe Inc will post 8.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director John E. Warnock sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $410.75, for a total transaction of $5,134,375.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 18,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,755,781.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.34, for a total value of $201,204.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,055 shares in the company, valued at $4,377,863.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 30,725 shares of company stock worth $12,229,859 over the last ninety days. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, small and medium businesses, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

