Bogart Wealth LLC Has $1.61 Million Holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 11.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,162 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,295 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $1,609,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PEP. AXA grew its position in PepsiCo by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. AXA now owns 1,288,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,074,000 after acquiring an additional 68,968 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new stake in PepsiCo during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,290,000. First American Bank grew its position in PepsiCo by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. First American Bank now owns 326,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,169,000 after acquiring an additional 5,071 shares during the last quarter. Beck Capital Management LLC grew its position in PepsiCo by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. Beck Capital Management LLC now owns 1,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank grew its position in PepsiCo by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 236,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,376,000 after acquiring an additional 9,508 shares during the last quarter. 70.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Cfra increased their price objective on PepsiCo from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $136.00 price objective on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Friday, April 17th. DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $136.00 price objective on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Guggenheim increased their price objective on PepsiCo from $134.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $142.00.

Shares of PEP stock traded up $0.65 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $134.22. The company had a trading volume of 3,798,056 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,037,291. The company has a 50 day moving average of $131.39 and a 200 day moving average of $133.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market cap of $184.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.06, a P/E/G ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 0.58. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1-year low of $101.42 and a 1-year high of $147.20.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $13.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.20 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 55.74% and a net margin of 10.62%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.97 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 5th were paid a dividend of $1.0225 per share. This represents a $4.09 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 4th. This is an increase from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.96. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.96%.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company's Frito-Lay North America segment offers branded dips; Cheetos cheese-flavored snacks; and Doritos tortilla, Fritos corn, Lay's potato, Ruffles potato, and Tostitos tortilla chips. Its Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, Life, Quaker Chewy, Quaker, and Rice-A-Roni brands.

See Also: Marijuana Stocks Investing Considerations



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP).

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.