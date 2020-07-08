Bogart Wealth LLC Has $2.62 Million Stock Holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 1.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 56,165 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 668 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $2,620,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CSCO. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter worth $2,297,257,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 38.3% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 94,598,864 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $3,718,681,000 after purchasing an additional 26,179,953 shares during the period. Public Investment Fund purchased a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the first quarter valued at $490,881,000. APG Asset Management N.V. grew its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 225.0% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 11,069,036 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $532,232,000 after buying an additional 7,663,550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the first quarter valued at $64,944,000. 71.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CAO Prat Bhatt sold 5,703 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.87, for a total transaction of $255,893.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 85,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,841,455.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSCO traded up $0.18 on Wednesday, reaching $45.81. The company had a trading volume of 15,012,679 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,453,797. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.40 and a twelve month high of $58.26. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $45.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $196.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.10, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The network equipment provider reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.10. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 36.47% and a net margin of 21.32%. The company had revenue of $11.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.87 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.78 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 6th will be given a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 2nd. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.14%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.53%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird downgraded Cisco Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Nomura Instinet lifted their price target on Cisco Systems from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Cisco Systems from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Cisco Systems from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, Argus reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, March 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.35.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

