Bogart Wealth LLC Has $613,000 Holdings in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Bogart Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 22.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,147 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,863 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $613,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bainco International Investors acquired a new position in shares of Applied Materials during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Applied Materials by 500.0% during the 1st quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 600 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new position in shares of Applied Materials during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Applied Materials by 770.1% during the 1st quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 670 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 593 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lenox Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Materials during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMAT stock traded up $0.59 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $62.77. 4,044,832 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,181,819. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.37. The stock has a market cap of $56.99 billion, a PE ratio of 19.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.40. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 12 month low of $36.64 and a 12 month high of $69.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by ($0.02). Applied Materials had a return on equity of 37.13% and a net margin of 18.89%. The firm had revenue of $3.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.70 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 3.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 19th. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.95%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on AMAT. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Applied Materials from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 20th. Cfra reduced their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $68.00 to $60.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Applied Materials in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $52.50 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.48.

In related news, Director Alexander Karsner sold 20,027 shares of Applied Materials stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.43, for a total transaction of $1,210,231.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.41% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

