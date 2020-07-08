Bogart Wealth LLC Has $921,000 Holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,252 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 489 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $921,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Architects Inc increased its holdings in Texas Instruments by 14.4% in the fourth quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 645 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in Texas Instruments by 1.3% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 6,770 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $677,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Northstar Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in Texas Instruments by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Northstar Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $436,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Texas Instruments by 3.2% in the first quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,968 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $326,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Finally, KCM Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Texas Instruments by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,872 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $753,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.88% of the company’s stock.

In other Texas Instruments news, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 3,185 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.57, for a total value of $368,090.45. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 27,168 shares in the company, valued at $3,139,805.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:TXN traded up $0.66 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $129.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,584,237 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,137,097. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $123.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $119.37. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 1 year low of $93.09 and a 1 year high of $135.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $118.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.82, a PEG ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a current ratio of 3.49.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The semiconductor company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.23. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 35.17% and a return on equity of 57.45%. The firm had revenue of $3.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.26 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TXN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Nomura Securities restated a “hold” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of Texas Instruments in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Barclays cut shares of Texas Instruments from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $105.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $150.00 to $138.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 30th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $109.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities cut their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Texas Instruments presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $123.74.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, portable components, power supply controls, point-of-load products, switches and interfaces, integrated protection devices, high-voltage products, and mobile lighting and display products.

