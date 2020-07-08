Bogart Wealth LLC Has $948,000 Holdings in UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH)

Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 3.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,214 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $948,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in UNH. Orser Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. Orser Capital Management LLC now owns 700 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 1,625 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $478,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp raised its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 17.1% in the 4th quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 14,825 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,358,000 after purchasing an additional 2,165 shares during the period. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Matisse Capital acquired a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $220,000. 86.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on UNH. Citigroup lowered their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $346.00 to $339.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Cowen boosted their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Raymond James lowered their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $340.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $340.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $324.67.

In related news, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 45,637 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.11, for a total value of $13,194,113.07. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,013,122 shares in the company, valued at $292,903,701.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:UNH traded up $1.71 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $298.36. 1,986,250 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,046,644. The business’s 50 day moving average is $296.02 and its 200-day moving average is $282.74. The company has a market capitalization of $281.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. UnitedHealth Group Inc has a 1-year low of $187.72 and a 1-year high of $315.84.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $3.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.63 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $64.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.25 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 5.59% and a return on equity of 24.86%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.73 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Inc will post 16.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 22nd were issued a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. This is an increase from UnitedHealth Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 19th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.09%.

About UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; and Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; and health and dental benefits.

