Bogart Wealth LLC Increases Stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Bogart Wealth LLC grew its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 13.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 629 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,735,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the first quarter valued at $294,639,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at $2,313,511,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 2.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,048,684 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $11,768,454,000 after acquiring an additional 147,641 shares during the period. Capital International Investors raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 7.3% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,599,769 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $8,968,262,000 after acquiring an additional 312,549 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 10.7% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,501,995 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $8,777,634,000 after acquiring an additional 435,331 shares during the period. 64.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Amazon.com stock traded up $80.99 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $3,081.11. The company had a trading volume of 5,023,015 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,465,133. The stock has a market cap of $1,504.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 147.21, a PEG ratio of 6.25 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2,598.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2,168.47. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,626.03 and a 12-month high of $3,069.55.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $5.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.36 by ($1.35). Amazon.com had a return on equity of 17.83% and a net margin of 3.56%. The business had revenue of $75.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $7.09 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 19.99 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $2,800.00 to $2,760.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $2,600.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $2,600.00 to $2,800.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Finally, MKM Partners raised their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $2,500.00 to $2,525.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, forty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Amazon.com presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,693.66.

In other Amazon.com news, Director Patricia Q. Stonesifer sold 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,329.44, for a total transaction of $5,124,768.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,820,248.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Indra K. Nooyi purchased 27 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2,806.80 per share, with a total value of $75,783.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 707 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,984,407.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,497 shares of company stock valued at $21,605,827 over the last three months. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

