Bogart Wealth LLC Lowers Position in AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV)

Bogart Wealth LLC decreased its holdings in shares of AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 0.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 33,718 shares of the company’s stock after selling 171 shares during the period. AbbVie accounts for about 0.8% of Bogart Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Bogart Wealth LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $3,310,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Global Trust Asset Management LLC raised its stake in AbbVie by 72.8% during the second quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 21,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,097,000 after purchasing an additional 9,000 shares in the last quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in AbbVie by 7.3% during the second quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 30,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,965,000 after purchasing an additional 2,059 shares in the last quarter. West Branch Capital LLC raised its stake in AbbVie by 1.7% during the second quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 26,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,650,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. raised its stake in AbbVie by 42.0% during the second quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 7,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $740,000 after purchasing an additional 2,230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in AbbVie by 7.0% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,270,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,875,000 after purchasing an additional 148,701 shares in the last quarter. 72.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get AbbVie alerts:

Shares of NYSE ABBV traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $99.28. The company had a trading volume of 6,153,733 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,244,034. The business’s 50-day moving average is $94.46 and its 200-day moving average is $87.32. The stock has a market cap of $146.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.86. AbbVie Inc has a 52 week low of $62.55 and a 52 week high of $100.69.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The company reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $8.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.31 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 24.77% and a negative return on equity of 169.80%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.14 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that AbbVie Inc will post 10.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 15th will be issued a $1.18 dividend. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 14th. AbbVie’s payout ratio is presently 52.80%.

In other AbbVie news, SVP Jeffrey Ryan Stewart sold 23,024 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $2,072,160.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 52,760 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,748,400. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Timothy J. Richmond sold 19,445 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $1,652,825.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ABBV. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of AbbVie from $97.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of AbbVie from $96.00 to $109.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. TheStreet upgraded shares of AbbVie from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, June 12th. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $107.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of AbbVie from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.80.

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceutical products in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, Italy, Spain, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenström's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

Read More: What is a Roth IRA?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABBV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV).

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.