Bogart Wealth LLC Purchases 1,204 Shares of Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS)

Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its position in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 31.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,973 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,204 shares during the quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $555,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DIS. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,164,846 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $168,472,000 after acquiring an additional 76,804 shares during the last quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the fourth quarter worth about $311,000. Highstreet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 81.5% during the fourth quarter. Highstreet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,170 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $458,000 after acquiring an additional 1,423 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 14.8% during the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 496,070 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $71,747,000 after acquiring an additional 63,786 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DIS stock traded up $3.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $116.66. 13,591,292 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,842,592. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market cap of $210.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.41, a P/E/G ratio of 12.21 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $116.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $120.62. Walt Disney Co has a fifty-two week low of $79.07 and a fifty-two week high of $153.41.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The entertainment giant reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $18.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.49 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 9.09% and a net margin of 6.88%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.61 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Walt Disney Co will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DIS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered Walt Disney from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $116.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, April 20th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Walt Disney from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on Walt Disney from $107.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 19th. TheStreet lowered Walt Disney from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, Cfra dropped their target price on Walt Disney from $160.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Walt Disney presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $127.36.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

