Bogart Wealth LLC Purchases 243 Shares of NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE)

Bogart Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,442 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $1,067,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in NextEra Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in NextEra Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC purchased a new stake in NextEra Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Column Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in NextEra Energy by 113.2% during the first quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 162 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. 77.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other NextEra Energy news, CEO Eric E. Silagy sold 7,389 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.13, for a total transaction of $1,744,764.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 42,556 shares in the company, valued at $10,048,748.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO James L. Robo sold 70,968 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.05, for a total transaction of $16,113,284.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 98,357 shares of company stock valued at $22,818,449 in the last quarter. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NEE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $237.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $296.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $256.00 to $252.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $269.00 to $220.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. NextEra Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $256.00.

Shares of NYSE:NEE traded up $6.55 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $253.27. 2,408,287 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,800,468. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The business’s fifty day moving average is $245.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $245.35. NextEra Energy Inc has a one year low of $174.80 and a one year high of $283.35. The stock has a market cap of $121.36 billion, a PE ratio of 35.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.21.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The utilities provider reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.12. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 17.77% and a return on equity of 10.38%. The firm had revenue of $4.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.88 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.20 earnings per share. NextEra Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that NextEra Energy Inc will post 9.1 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 2nd were given a dividend of $1.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 1st. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.21%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 66.91%.

NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and natural gas-fired facilities. It also provides risk management services related to power and gas consumption.

