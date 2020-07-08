Bogart Wealth LLC Sells 25,190 Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Bogart Wealth LLC lessened its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 23.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 80,308 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,190 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF comprises 1.1% of Bogart Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. Bogart Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $4,590,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IEFA. M&R Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Harwood Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, First PREMIER Bank grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 319.5% in the 2nd quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 524 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BATS IEFA traded up $0.48 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $58.65. The company had a trading volume of 7,487,218 shares. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.61. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $56.55 and a one year high of $70.84.

