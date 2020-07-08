Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) Shares Acquired by Old Port Advisors

Old Port Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) by 1.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 55,750 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 730 shares during the quarter. Bristol-Myers Squibb comprises approximately 1.7% of Old Port Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Old Port Advisors’ holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $3,278,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Campbell Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. Campbell Capital Management Inc. now owns 46,609 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,741,000 after purchasing an additional 3,840 shares during the period. West Branch Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 66.2% during the 2nd quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 16,298 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $958,000 after acquiring an additional 6,491 shares during the period. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 17,716 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,042,000 after acquiring an additional 2,173 shares during the period. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 2nd quarter valued at about $205,000. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS boosted its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 40.7% during the 2nd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 688,597 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $40,490,000 after acquiring an additional 199,203 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BMY traded down $0.73 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $59.56. 10,506,212 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,096,482. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.51. Bristol-Myers Squibb Co has a twelve month low of $42.48 and a twelve month high of $68.34. The company has a market cap of $136.79 billion, a PE ratio of 74.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.73. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.74.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.23. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 30.06% and a net margin of 3.08%. The business had revenue of $10.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.10 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 82.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Bristol-Myers Squibb Co will post 6.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 6th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 2nd. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.38%.

In other news, Director Dinesh C. Paliwal purchased 9,174 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $54.50 per share, with a total value of $499,983.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,109 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,204,940.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Adam Dubow sold 3,200 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.01, for a total value of $195,232.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,086 shares in the company, valued at approximately $981,406.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

BMY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine cut Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. TheStreet cut Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, April 13th. Cfra lifted their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $68.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Friday, May 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.00.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers drugs in oncology, immunoscience, cardiovascular, and fibrotic diseases. The company's products include Opdivo, a biological product for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor targeted at stroke prevention in adult patients with non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and the prevention and treatment of venous thromboembolic disorders; and Orencia, a biological product for adult patients with moderately to severely active RA and prostate-specific antigen, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in certain pediatric patients with moderately to severely active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

