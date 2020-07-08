Brokerages Anticipate Omega Healthcare Investors Inc (NYSE:OHI) to Post $0.75 EPS

Analysts expect that Omega Healthcare Investors Inc (NYSE:OHI) will post $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Omega Healthcare Investors’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.69 to $0.78. Omega Healthcare Investors reported earnings per share of $0.77 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 2.6%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Omega Healthcare Investors will report full year earnings of $3.07 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.87 to $3.13. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $3.15 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.04 to $3.23. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Omega Healthcare Investors.

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.03). Omega Healthcare Investors had a return on equity of 8.66% and a net margin of 37.71%. The firm had revenue of $253.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $217.97 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.76 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.6% on a year-over-year basis.

OHI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Capital One Financial upgraded shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. SunTrust Banks lowered their target price on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $36.00 to $32.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a research note on Monday, June 8th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, boosted their target price on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors to $26.54 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Omega Healthcare Investors has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.23.

In related news, Director Burke W. Whitman acquired 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $31.73 per share, for a total transaction of $25,384.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 8,988 shares in the company, valued at $285,189.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Michael Ritz sold 2,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $78,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Omega Healthcare Investors by 10.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,771,204 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $285,868,000 after purchasing an additional 1,032,717 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Omega Healthcare Investors by 22.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,086,968 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $342,483,000 after purchasing an additional 1,496,657 shares during the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its stake in Omega Healthcare Investors by 175.7% during the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 4,212,863 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $111,809,000 after purchasing an additional 2,684,593 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in Omega Healthcare Investors by 0.4% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,638,277 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $96,560,000 after purchasing an additional 14,875 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Omega Healthcare Investors by 15.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,903,184 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $76,978,000 after purchasing an additional 380,470 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:OHI traded down $0.75 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $29.24. The company had a trading volume of 1,852,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,704,093. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 3.93 and a quick ratio of 3.93. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $30.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.21, a PEG ratio of 5.52 and a beta of 0.90. Omega Healthcare Investors has a one year low of $13.33 and a one year high of $45.22.

Omega Healthcare Investors

Omega is a real estate investment trust that invests in the long-term healthcare industry, primarily in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. Its portfolio of assets is operated by a diverse group of healthcare companies, predominantly in a triple-net lease structure. The assets span all regions within the US, as well as in the UK.

