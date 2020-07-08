Brokerages Expect Simply Good Foods Co (NASDAQ:SMPL) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $208.33 Million

Analysts expect Simply Good Foods Co (NASDAQ:SMPL) to announce $208.33 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Simply Good Foods’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $202.00 million and the highest is $213.00 million. Simply Good Foods reported sales of $139.47 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 49.4%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, July 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Simply Good Foods will report full year sales of $806.16 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $792.00 million to $812.20 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $939.07 million, with estimates ranging from $905.00 million to $974.56 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Simply Good Foods.

Get Simply Good Foods alerts:

Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $227.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $220.22 million. Simply Good Foods had a return on equity of 5.90% and a net margin of 3.86%. The firm’s revenue was up 83.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.15 EPS.

A number of brokerages recently commented on SMPL. Deutsche Bank lowered their price objective on Simply Good Foods from $30.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. William Blair started coverage on Simply Good Foods in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Citigroup started coverage on Simply Good Foods in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of Simply Good Foods in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their price target on Simply Good Foods from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Simply Good Foods has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.14.

In other Simply Good Foods news, Director Brian K. Ratzan purchased 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $16.00 per share, with a total value of $240,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 81,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,300,064. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director James E. Healey purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $16.86 per share, for a total transaction of $84,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 52,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $888,151.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 143,149 shares of company stock valued at $2,468,522. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Capital World Investors increased its position in Simply Good Foods by 32.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,951,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $95,356,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200,000 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its position in Simply Good Foods by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 4,527,875 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $87,207,000 after purchasing an additional 649,590 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in Simply Good Foods by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,169,451 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $118,996,000 after purchasing an additional 242,552 shares during the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC increased its position in Simply Good Foods by 435.2% in the 1st quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 3,326,718 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $64,072,000 after purchasing an additional 2,705,131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Simply Good Foods by 139.6% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,023,267 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,968,000 after purchasing an additional 1,178,780 shares during the last quarter. 90.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SMPL traded up $0.99 during trading on Friday, reaching $22.18. 3,826,400 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,494,794. The stock has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.49 and a beta of 0.61. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $17.69 and a 200 day moving average of $20.45. The company has a current ratio of 3.17, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Simply Good Foods has a 52 week low of $14.08 and a 52 week high of $31.34.

Simply Good Foods Company Profile

The Simply Good Foods Company develops, markets, and sells branded nutritional foods and snack products in North America and internationally. It markets nutrition bars, ready-to-drink shakes, snacks, and confectionery products under the Atkins, SimplyProtein, Atkins Harvest Trail, and Atkins Endulge brand names.

Recommended Story: What is the balance sheet?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Simply Good Foods (SMPL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Simply Good Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simply Good Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.