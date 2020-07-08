Campbell Capital Management Inc. Acquires Shares of 1,600 Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Campbell Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 1,600 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter valued at $378,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main lifted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 194.4% during the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 13,527 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,622,000 after buying an additional 8,932 shares during the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $452,000. Fulton Bank N.A. increased its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 13.8% in the first quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 15,456 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,330,000 after buying an additional 1,874 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 302,252 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $36,198,000 after buying an additional 12,724 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE LOW traded up $0.72 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $135.75. The company had a trading volume of 2,706,442 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,840,857. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.05, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $129.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $113.36. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $60.00 and a 12 month high of $138.25. The firm has a market cap of $101.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.79, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.44.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.45. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 220.44% and a net margin of 6.17%. The firm had revenue of $19.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.22 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 6.66 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 22nd will be paid a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 21st. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is 38.46%.

LOW has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $108.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $121.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Barclays raised their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $130.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $136.31.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as lumber and building materials, appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, tools and hardware, fashion fixtures, rough plumbing and electrical, paint, millwork, lawn and garden, flooring, and kitchens.

