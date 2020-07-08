Campbell Capital Management Inc. Invests $5.94 Million in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Campbell Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 127,369 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $5,940,000. Cisco Systems makes up approximately 4.1% of Campbell Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter worth $2,297,257,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 38.3% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 94,598,864 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,718,681,000 after acquiring an additional 26,179,953 shares in the last quarter. Public Investment Fund purchased a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $490,881,000. APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its stake in Cisco Systems by 225.0% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 11,069,036 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $532,232,000 after purchasing an additional 7,663,550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Cisco Systems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $64,944,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.52% of the company’s stock.

In other Cisco Systems news, CAO Prat Bhatt sold 5,703 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.87, for a total transaction of $255,893.61. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 85,613 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,841,455.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

CSCO has been the subject of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Nomura lifted their price target on Cisco Systems from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Barclays boosted their price target on Cisco Systems from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Bank of America upgraded Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $48.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Cisco Systems from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Cisco Systems presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.35.

CSCO traded up $0.18 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $45.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,902,265 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,450,869. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.40 and a twelve month high of $58.26. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $196.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.10, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.98.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The network equipment provider reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $11.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.87 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 36.47% and a net margin of 21.32%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, July 6th will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 2nd. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.14%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.53%.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

