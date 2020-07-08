Campbell Capital Management Inc. Raises Stake in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Campbell Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 28.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,918 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the period. Campbell Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Facebook were worth $436,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Permanens Capital L.P. bought a new position in shares of Facebook in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Facebook in the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Sowa Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Facebook in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. FSA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Facebook during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Facebook during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $46,000. 65.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Facebook news, CRO David B. Fischer sold 22,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.29, for a total transaction of $4,516,380.00. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 57,503 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,804,790.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 970 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.75, for a total transaction of $201,517.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $124,650. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 69,076 shares of company stock worth $14,963,286 over the last ninety days. 14.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ FB traded up $2.72 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $243.58. 29,755,612 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,633,055. Facebook, Inc. has a 1 year low of $137.10 and a 1 year high of $247.65. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $230.76 and a 200 day moving average of $203.92. The stock has a market cap of $693.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 4.60, a current ratio of 4.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The social networking company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by ($0.07). Facebook had a return on equity of 21.54% and a net margin of 28.57%. The firm had revenue of $17.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.89 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Facebook, Inc. will post 7.19 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on FB shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Facebook from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Barclays cut their price target on Facebook from $260.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Facebook from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. SunTrust Banks increased their target price on Facebook from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Guggenheim boosted their price target on shares of Facebook from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and forty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $247.50.

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

