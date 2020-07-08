Cardinal Capital Management Inc. Buys 16,215 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Cardinal Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 198,465 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,215 shares during the period. Merck & Co., Inc. makes up 1.3% of Cardinal Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Cardinal Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $15,347,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 196,345,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,106,811,000 after purchasing an additional 5,562,103 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 117,343,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,098,570,000 after buying an additional 849,474 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 39,980,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,629,567,000 after buying an additional 685,744 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 39,628,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,604,177,000 after buying an additional 1,034,782 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 29,308,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,255,001,000 after buying an additional 353,907 shares in the last quarter. 74.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE MRK traded down $0.80 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $77.92. The company had a trading volume of 7,835,155 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,176,020. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $78.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.49. The stock has a market cap of $198.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.48. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $65.25 and a 1 year high of $92.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $12.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.46 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 21.10% and a return on equity of 52.46%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.22 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 7th. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 12th. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.13%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.01%.

In related news, Director Wendell P. Weeks sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.02, for a total transaction of $380,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $387,702. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Argus decreased their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $92.00 to $89.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $89.00 target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $94.15.

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, Healthcare Services, and Alliances. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents to treat cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases.

