Cardinal Capital Management Inc. Grows Holdings in CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS)

Cardinal Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 269,565 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,120 shares during the quarter. CVS Health comprises 1.5% of Cardinal Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Cardinal Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $17,514,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CVS. Vestcor Investment Management Corp purchased a new stake in CVS Health in the 4th quarter valued at $1,676,000. Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in CVS Health during the 4th quarter worth $219,000. AJO LP raised its position in CVS Health by 746.8% during the 4th quarter. AJO LP now owns 40,970 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $3,042,000 after buying an additional 36,132 shares during the last quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. raised its position in CVS Health by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 5,852 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $435,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Hawaii raised its position in CVS Health by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Hawaii now owns 20,263 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,506,000 after buying an additional 1,270 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.09% of the company’s stock.

In other CVS Health news, SVP James David Clark sold 6,234 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $405,210.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $313,105. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Alan Lotvin purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $63.14 per share, for a total transaction of $315,700.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,161 shares in the company, valued at $957,265.54. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.46% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have commented on CVS. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of CVS Health from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $85.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $86.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. SunTrust Banks cut their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Friday, April 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.35.

NYSE CVS traded down $0.78 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $63.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,395,872 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,377,094. The stock has a market cap of $84.87 billion, a PE ratio of 11.54, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.76. CVS Health Corp has a fifty-two week low of $52.04 and a fifty-two week high of $77.03. The company’s 50-day moving average is $65.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.99.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.28. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.76% and a return on equity of 15.17%. The firm had revenue of $66.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.62 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that CVS Health Corp will post 7.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.17%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.25%.

CVS Health Company Profile

CVS Health Corporation provides health services and plans in the United States. Its Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, such as plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, Medicare Part D, clinical, disease management, and medical spend management services.

