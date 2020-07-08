Cardinal Capital Management Inc. Has $16.13 Million Stock Holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

Cardinal Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 111,523 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,630 shares during the quarter. Honeywell International comprises about 1.4% of Cardinal Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Cardinal Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $16,125,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the first quarter valued at $32,000. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the first quarter valued at $35,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the first quarter valued at $36,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the first quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Honeywell International in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. 76.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:HON traded up $0.62 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $145.59. 3,587,733 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,829,675. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a market cap of $101.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.03. Honeywell International Inc. has a one year low of $101.08 and a one year high of $184.06. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $145.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $154.12.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 1st. The conglomerate reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $8.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.56 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 33.60% and a net margin of 17.38%. Honeywell International’s quarterly revenue was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.92 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 6.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on HON. Langenberg & Company reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 target price on shares of Honeywell International in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $143.00 target price on shares of Honeywell International in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Honeywell International in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $146.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Honeywell International from $148.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Honeywell International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $156.47.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment supplies products, software, and services for aircrafts and vehicles. This segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and connected solutions and data services for the aftermarket, as well as provides wireless connectivity and management and technical services.

