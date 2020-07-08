Cardinal Capital Management Inc. Has $21.29 Million Stock Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Cardinal Capital Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 1.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 355,911 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 6,350 shares during the period. Intel comprises about 1.8% of Cardinal Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Cardinal Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $21,294,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Intel by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 311,391,281 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $16,852,495,000 after buying an additional 8,659,315 shares during the period. Capital International Investors raised its stake in Intel by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 142,522,918 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $8,529,995,000 after buying an additional 1,323,789 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Intel by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 71,885,174 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $3,884,421,000 after buying an additional 2,854,177 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Intel during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,966,694,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Intel by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 40,788,450 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $2,207,470,000 after purchasing an additional 2,709,735 shares in the last quarter. 65.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on Intel from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, April 24th. Argus raised Intel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. KeyCorp raised Intel from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $82.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, June 15th. Finally, Nomura reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $74.00 target price on shares of Intel in a report on Sunday, June 21st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. Intel currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.44.

Shares of NASDAQ:INTC traded up $0.30 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $58.61. 13,272,590 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,801,998. The company has a market cap of $252.09 billion, a PE ratio of 11.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.78. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $60.88 and a 200 day moving average of $59.53. Intel Co. has a 52-week low of $43.63 and a 52-week high of $69.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.35.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The chip maker reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.17. Intel had a return on equity of 31.64% and a net margin of 30.02%. The firm had revenue of $19.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.89 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 4.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Venkata S. M. Renduchintala sold 46,544 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.67, for a total value of $2,823,824.48. Following the sale, the insider now owns 126,240 shares in the company, valued at $7,658,980.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 2,848 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.83, for a total value of $167,547.84. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 77,709 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,571,620.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 56,410 shares of company stock worth $3,411,259 in the last quarter. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

