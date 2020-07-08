Cardinal Capital Management Inc. Increases Stock Position in Sony Corp (NYSE:SNE)

Cardinal Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Sony Corp (NYSE:SNE) by 91.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 209,230 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 100,185 shares during the period. Sony comprises approximately 1.2% of Cardinal Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest position. Cardinal Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Sony were worth $14,464,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SNE. CFM Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Sony in the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in Sony by 408.0% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 894 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 718 shares during the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new position in Sony in the 1st quarter worth approximately $59,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new position in Sony in the 1st quarter worth approximately $71,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its stake in Sony by 311.8% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 1,219 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 7.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Macquarie lowered shares of Sony from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Sony from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Sony in a research note on Friday, June 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.00.

Shares of SNE stock traded up $0.63 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $69.79. 533,450 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,398,989. Sony Corp has a 12 month low of $50.94 and a 12 month high of $73.86. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $67.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $65.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.83 billion, a PE ratio of 16.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.82 and a beta of 1.08.

Sony (NYSE:SNE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 13th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.02). Sony had a net margin of 7.05% and a return on equity of 12.38%. The business had revenue of $16.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that Sony Corp will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sony Company Profile

Sony Corporation designs, develops, produces, and sells electronic equipment, instruments, and devices for the consumer, professional, and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers network services related to games, videos, and music contents; and home and portable game consoles, packaged software, and peripheral devices, as well as broadcast/professional, integrated circuit card technology, and medical and imaging device solutions.

