Cardinal Capital Management Inc. Lowers Stake in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS)

Cardinal Capital Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 99.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 230 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 149,185 shares during the quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $26,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of DIS. TD Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Walt Disney in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Walt Disney by 53.3% in the 1st quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 328 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Sofos Investments Inc. raised its position in Walt Disney by 238.5% in the 1st quarter. Sofos Investments Inc. now owns 1,300 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 916 shares during the period. Cox Capital Mgt LLC purchased a new position in Walt Disney in the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Marquette Asset Management LLC raised its position in Walt Disney by 3,500.0% in the 1st quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 360 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.81% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DIS traded up $3.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $116.66. 13,591,292 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,842,592. Walt Disney Co has a one year low of $79.07 and a one year high of $153.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $116.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $120.45. The company has a market cap of $210.72 billion, a PE ratio of 39.41, a P/E/G ratio of 12.21 and a beta of 1.10.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The entertainment giant reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.23). Walt Disney had a return on equity of 9.09% and a net margin of 6.88%. The business had revenue of $18.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.61 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Walt Disney Co will post 1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on DIS shares. SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $110.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $161.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Argus cut their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $160.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 13th. Moffett Nathanson lowered shares of Walt Disney from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $112.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Cfra cut their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $160.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $127.36.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

