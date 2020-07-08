Cardinal Capital Management Inc. Makes New Investment in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Cardinal Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $94,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 270.5% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 19,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,845,000 after acquiring an additional 14,426 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 77,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,851,000 after purchasing an additional 5,277 shares in the last quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $19,534,000. 360 Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $203,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 36.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 975,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,429,000 after purchasing an additional 262,540 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VOO traded up $2.14 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $290.38. 2,427,291 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,199,518. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $282.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $277.03. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $200.55 and a 12 month high of $311.59.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

