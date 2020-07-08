Cardinal Capital Management Inc. Purchases 126,060 Shares of Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC)

Cardinal Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) by 34.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 496,453 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 126,060 shares during the period. Cardinal Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Co were worth $12,709,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP bought a new stake in Wells Fargo & Co during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Wells Fargo & Co during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Wells Fargo & Co during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new stake in Wells Fargo & Co during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Wells Fargo & Co during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Wells Fargo & Co alerts:

WFC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Nomura Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $31.00 price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Co in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. DA Davidson initiated coverage on Wells Fargo & Co in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Odeon Capital Group upgraded Wells Fargo & Co from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Deutsche Bank upgraded Wells Fargo & Co from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Wells Fargo & Co from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.54.

Shares of Wells Fargo & Co stock traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $24.55. The company had a trading volume of 38,369,910 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,330,516. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $104.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.67, a P/E/G ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a 50 day moving average of $27.05 and a 200 day moving average of $36.22. Wells Fargo & Co has a 52-week low of $22.00 and a 52-week high of $54.75.

Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.85). The business had revenue of $17.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.40 billion. Wells Fargo & Co had a net margin of 14.52% and a return on equity of 9.28%. The business’s revenue was down 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.20 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Wells Fargo & Co will post 0.71 EPS for the current year.

Wells Fargo & Co Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides retail, commercial, and corporate banking services to individuals, businesses, and institutions. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management. The company also engages in the wholesale banking, mortgage banking, consumer finance, equipment leasing, agricultural finance, commercial finance, securities brokerage and investment banking, computer and data processing, trust, investment advisory, mortgage-backed securities, and venture capital investment services.

Featured Story: When can a hold rating present a buying opportunity?

Receive News & Ratings for Wells Fargo & Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wells Fargo & Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.