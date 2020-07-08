Cardinal Capital Management Inc. Raises Position in Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC)

Cardinal Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 568,915 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 80,009 shares during the quarter. Bank of America accounts for about 1.1% of Cardinal Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Cardinal Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $13,512,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cox Capital Mgt LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. raised its stake in shares of Bank of America by 122.7% in the first quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 1,361 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC increased its position in shares of Bank of America by 208.0% during the first quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC now owns 1,494 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,009 shares during the last quarter. 69.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Bank of America stock traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $23.10. The company had a trading volume of 52,866,057 shares, compared to its average volume of 77,454,695. Bank of America Corp has a one year low of $17.95 and a one year high of $35.72. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market cap of $200.41 billion, a PE ratio of 9.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.59.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.20). Bank of America had a return on equity of 10.64% and a net margin of 21.64%. The company had revenue of $22.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.70 earnings per share. Bank of America’s revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Bank of America Corp will post 1.41 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 5th were issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 4th. Bank of America’s payout ratio is currently 24.49%.

A number of analysts recently commented on BAC shares. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Bank of America from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on Bank of America from $30.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, June 5th. ValuEngine raised Bank of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Bank of America from $28.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, TheStreet raised Bank of America from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.63.

About Bank of America

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

