CC Japan Income and Growth Trust (LON:CCJI) Stock Price Up 5.3%

CC Japan Income and Growth Trust PLC (LON:CCJI)’s share price traded up 5.3% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 124.05 ($1.53) and last traded at GBX 123.25 ($1.52), 120,435 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 30% from the average session volume of 173,147 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 117 ($1.44).

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 124.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 131.02.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 2nd will be given a dividend of GBX 1.40 ($0.02) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.12%.

In other news, insider Katherine Cornish-Bowden acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 123 ($1.51) per share, for a total transaction of £6,150 ($7,568.30).

CC Japan Income and Growth Trust Company Profile (LON:CCJI)

CC Japan Income & Growth Trust plc is a closed-ended investment company. The Company’s investment objective is to provide shareholders with dividend income combined with capital growth, mainly through investment in equities listed or quoted in Japan. The Company may also invest in exchange traded funds in order to gain exposure to such equities.

