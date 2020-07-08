Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $31.67

Central Garden & Pet Co (NASDAQ:CENT)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $31.67 and traded as high as $36.40. Central Garden & Pet shares last traded at $36.14, with a volume of 63,700 shares trading hands.

CENT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Central Garden & Pet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Bank of America raised shares of Central Garden & Pet from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $31.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. TheStreet raised shares of Central Garden & Pet from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Central Garden & Pet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on shares of Central Garden & Pet from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.33.

The company has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.39 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a quick ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 3.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The business’s 50 day moving average is $35.17 and its 200 day moving average is $31.71.

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $703.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $693.21 million. Central Garden & Pet had a net margin of 3.57% and a return on equity of 8.69%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Central Garden & Pet Co will post 1.61 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CAO Howard Machek sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.80, for a total transaction of $169,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 33,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,124,796.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas J. Colligan sold 10,079 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.92, for a total value of $321,721.68. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 705 shares in the company, valued at $22,503.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 27,893 shares of company stock worth $901,993. Insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 7.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 346,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,522,000 after buying an additional 24,826 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Central Garden & Pet by 15.0% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 21,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $595,000 after purchasing an additional 2,821 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Central Garden & Pet in the first quarter valued at $40,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Central Garden & Pet by 26.3% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 47,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,302,000 after purchasing an additional 9,871 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in Central Garden & Pet by 1.1% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 36,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,014,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. 17.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT)

Central Garden & Pet Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes products for the lawn and garden, and pet supplies markets in the United States. It operates through two segments, Pet and Garden. The Pet segment supplies products for dogs and cats, including edible bones, edible and non-edible chews, dog and cat food and treats, toys, pet carriers, grooming supplies, and other accessories; and products for birds, small animals, and specialty pets, such as food, cages and habitats, toys, chews, and related accessories.

