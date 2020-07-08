China Travel International Investment Hong Kong (OTCMKTS:CTAGF) Stock Price Down 19.8%

China Travel International Investment Hong Kong Limited (OTCMKTS:CTAGF) was down 19.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $0.48 and last traded at $0.48, approximately 80,000 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 206% from the average daily volume of 26,164 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.60.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CTAGF shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of China Travel International Investment Hong Kong from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of China Travel International Investment Hong Kong in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of China Travel International Investment Hong Kong in a research report on Friday, April 24th.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.53.

