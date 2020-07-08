Cleveland-Cliffs Inc (NYSE:CLF) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Cleveland-Cliffs Inc (NYSE:CLF) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, three have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $8.47.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $4.00 price target on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in a report on Monday, March 30th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 1st.

Get Cleveland-Cliffs alerts:

Shares of CLF traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $5.15. The stock had a trading volume of 8,988,402 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,530,841. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $5.59 and its 200 day moving average is $5.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.54, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a PE ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.95. Cleveland-Cliffs has a 1 year low of $2.63 and a 1 year high of $11.61.

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The mining company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $324.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $366.23 million. Cleveland-Cliffs had a net margin of 11.99% and a return on equity of 63.19%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 106.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.08) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Cleveland-Cliffs will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its stake in Cleveland-Cliffs by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 84,272 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $708,000 after purchasing an additional 1,654 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,960 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 1,660 shares in the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 41,368 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $347,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. grew its position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 17.2% in the 1st quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 22,647 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 3,320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 35,046 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 3,385 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.03% of the company’s stock.

Cleveland-Cliffs Company Profile

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc operates as an iron ore mining company in the United States. The company operates four iron ore mines in Michigan and Minnesota. It sells its products to integrated steel companies and steel producers in the United States and the Asia Pacific. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

Featured Article: Bond

Receive News & Ratings for Cleveland-Cliffs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cleveland-Cliffs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.