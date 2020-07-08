Cloudcommerce (OTCMKTS:CLWD) Shares Down 17.1%

Cloudcommerce Inc (OTCMKTS:CLWD) shares traded down 17.1% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $0.01 and last traded at $0.01, 31,397,640 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 80% from the average session volume of 17,468,568 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.01.

Cloudcommerce Company Profile (OTCMKTS:CLWD)

CloudCommerce, Inc provides Web based e-commerce software products and data driven solutions worldwide. The company's solutions help its clients to acquire, engage, and retain their customers by leveraging digital strategies and technologies. It offers data analytics for retail, wholesale, distribution, logistics, manufacturing, political, and other industries; digital marketing services; branding and creative services; and development and managed infrastructure support services.

