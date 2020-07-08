Coca-Cola Co (The) (NYSE:KO) Shares Purchased by Bogart Wealth LLC

Bogart Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Coca-Cola Co (The) (NYSE:KO) by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 18,123 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,973 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $810,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new position in Coca-Cola during the first quarter worth $27,000. Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new position in Coca-Cola during the first quarter worth $30,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coca-Cola in the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 43.5% in the first quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC now owns 990 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Coca-Cola in the fourth quarter worth $54,000. 67.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Coca-Cola alerts:

KO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $49.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Argus raised Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, March 27th. Cfra cut their price target on Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. HSBC raised Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Coca-Cola from $48.00 to $47.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Coca-Cola presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.86.

In related news, SVP Lisa Chang acquired 1,650 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction on Monday, April 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $46.74 per share, for a total transaction of $77,121.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,826 shares in the company, valued at approximately $272,307.24. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

KO stock traded down $0.14 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $45.07. 13,848,861 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,031,584. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $46.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.32. Coca-Cola Co has a 52-week low of $36.27 and a 52-week high of $60.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $194.26 billion, a PE ratio of 19.49, a P/E/G ratio of 5.14 and a beta of 0.54.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $8.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.32 billion. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 45.26% and a net margin of 26.95%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.48 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Coca-Cola Co will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 12th. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.73%.

Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; teas and coffees; and energy drinks. It also offers concentrates, syrups, beverage bases, source waters, and powders/minerals, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

Featured Article: How is net asset value different from market price?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Coca-Cola Co (The) (NYSE:KO).

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.