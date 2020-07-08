COMPAGNIE FINAN/ADR (OTCMKTS:CFRUY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

COMPAGNIE FINAN/ADR (OTCMKTS:CFRUY) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the thirteen analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have assigned a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

CFRUY has been the subject of several research reports. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of COMPAGNIE FINAN/ADR in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of COMPAGNIE FINAN/ADR in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating on shares of COMPAGNIE FINAN/ADR in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of COMPAGNIE FINAN/ADR from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of COMPAGNIE FINAN/ADR in a research report on Monday, May 18th.

OTCMKTS:CFRUY traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $6.62. 175,585 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 631,235. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 2.86. COMPAGNIE FINAN/ADR has a 12 month low of $4.76 and a 12 month high of $8.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.78 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a fifty day moving average of $6.14 and a 200 day moving average of $6.49.

Compagnie Financière Richemont SA engages in the luxury goods business in Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Jewellery Maisons, Specialist Watchmakers, and Other segments. The company designs, manufactures, and distributes jewelry products; and precision timepieces, watches, writing instruments, and accessories, as well as clothing and leather goods.

