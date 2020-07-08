Comparing RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) & Empire State Realty Trust (NYSE:ESRT)

RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) and Empire State Realty Trust (NYSE:ESRT) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, profitability, institutional ownership, risk and valuation.

Dividends

RLJ Lodging Trust pays an annual dividend of $0.04 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.5%. Empire State Realty Trust pays an annual dividend of $0.42 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.4%. RLJ Lodging Trust pays out 2.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Empire State Realty Trust pays out 46.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. RLJ Lodging Trust has increased its dividend for 8 consecutive years.

RLJ Lodging Trust has a beta of 1.8, suggesting that its share price is 80% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Empire State Realty Trust has a beta of 0.75, suggesting that its share price is 25% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for RLJ Lodging Trust and Empire State Realty Trust, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score RLJ Lodging Trust 1 3 3 1 2.50 Empire State Realty Trust 2 2 0 0 1.50

RLJ Lodging Trust presently has a consensus target price of $12.09, indicating a potential upside of 42.78%. Empire State Realty Trust has a consensus target price of $10.38, indicating a potential upside of 57.67%. Given Empire State Realty Trust’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Empire State Realty Trust is more favorable than RLJ Lodging Trust.

Profitability

This table compares RLJ Lodging Trust and Empire State Realty Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets RLJ Lodging Trust 4.98% 2.50% 1.20% Empire State Realty Trust 7.96% 3.04% 1.40%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

91.7% of RLJ Lodging Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 79.7% of Empire State Realty Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.6% of RLJ Lodging Trust shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 12.1% of Empire State Realty Trust shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares RLJ Lodging Trust and Empire State Realty Trust’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio RLJ Lodging Trust $1.57 billion 0.89 $127.84 million $2.03 4.17 Empire State Realty Trust $731.34 million 1.58 $51.19 million $0.90 7.31

RLJ Lodging Trust has higher revenue and earnings than Empire State Realty Trust. RLJ Lodging Trust is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Empire State Realty Trust, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

RLJ Lodging Trust beats Empire State Realty Trust on 11 of the 18 factors compared between the two stocks.

RLJ Lodging Trust Company Profile

RLJ Lodging Trust is a self-advised, publicly traded real estate investment trust that owns primarily premium-branded, high-margin, focused-service and compact full-service hotels. The Company's portfolio consists of 150 hotels with approximately 28,600 rooms, located in 25 states and the District of Columbia and an ownership interest in one unconsolidated hotel with 171 rooms.

Empire State Realty Trust Company Profile

Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE: ESRT), a leading real estate investment trust (REIT), owns, manages, operates, acquires and repositions office and retail properties in Manhattan and the greater New York metropolitan area, including the Empire State Building, the world's most famous building. Headquartered in New York, New York, the Company's office and retail portfolio covers 10.1 million rentable square feet, as of December 31, 2018, consisting of 9.4 million rentable square feet in 14 office properties, including nine in Manhattan, three in Fairfield County, Connecticut, and two in Westchester County, New York; and approximately 700,000 rentable square feet in the retail portfolio.

