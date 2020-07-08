Concoin (CONX) Price Tops $0.0010 on Top Exchanges

Concoin (CURRENCY:CONX) traded up 3.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on July 8th. One Concoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0010 or 0.00000011 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Concoin has a total market cap of $770.44 and approximately $3.00 worth of Concoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Concoin has traded 3.4% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010611 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002152 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $188.37 or 0.02000447 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.24 or 0.00183058 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.26 or 0.00066495 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0793 or 0.00000842 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0179 or 0.00000190 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 22.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0198 or 0.00000210 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.02 or 0.00117046 BTC.

Concoin Profile

Concoin’s total supply is 1,595,266 coins and its circulating supply is 744,266 coins. The official website for Concoin is www.concoin.com . Concoin’s official Twitter account is @con_coin

Buying and Selling Concoin

Concoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Concoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Concoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Concoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

