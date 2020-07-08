Contrarian Value Fund (ASX:CVF) Shares Up 0.7%

Posted by on Jul 8th, 2020

Contrarian Value Fund Ltd (ASX:CVF) shot up 0.7% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as A$0.76 ($0.52) and last traded at A$0.76 ($0.52), 13,424 shares were traded during mid-day trading. The stock had previously closed at A$0.76 ($0.52).

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is A$0.76.

The business also recently announced a Interim dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 16th will be paid a $0.005 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 17th.

Contrarian Value Fund Company Profile (ASX:CVF)

Arowana Australasian Value Opportunities Fund Ltd is based in Australia.

Featured Article: What is Considered a Good Return on Equity (ROE)?

Receive News & Ratings for Contrarian Value Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Contrarian Value Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit