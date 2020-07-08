Contrarian Value Fund (ASX:CVF) Shares Up 0.7%

Contrarian Value Fund Ltd (ASX:CVF) shot up 0.7% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as A$0.76 ($0.52) and last traded at A$0.76 ($0.52), 13,424 shares were traded during mid-day trading. The stock had previously closed at A$0.76 ($0.52).

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is A$0.76.

The business also recently announced a Interim dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 16th will be paid a $0.005 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 17th.

Arowana Australasian Value Opportunities Fund Ltd is based in Australia.

