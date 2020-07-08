Cornerstone Capital Resources (CVE:CGP) Trading 3.6% Higher

Cornerstone Capital Resources Inc. (CVE:CGP) traded up 3.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$3.74 and last traded at C$3.72, 34,645 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 139% from the average session volume of 14,512 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$3.59.

Separately, Fundamental Research set a C$4.66 target price on Cornerstone Capital Resources and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$3.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$2.76. The company has a market capitalization of $121.47 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.76.

About Cornerstone Capital Resources (CVE:CGP)

Cornerstone Capital Resources Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, evaluation, and exploration of mineral properties in Ecuador and Chile. It holds a 100% interest in Miocene gold-silver-copper project, which covers an area of 5,014 hectares located in the regions of Atacama and Antofagasta of northern Chile; and has a portfolio of mineral properties that target epithermal gold-silver and porphyry copper-gold deposits in Ecuador.

