CREDIT Market Capitalization Achieves $192,880.61 (CREDIT)

CREDIT (CURRENCY:CREDIT) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on July 8th. CREDIT has a market cap of $192,880.61 and $20,999.00 worth of CREDIT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CREDIT coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including BitForex and Cat.Ex. During the last week, CREDIT has traded 2.1% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Counos Coin (CCA) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.92 or 0.00052128 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded down 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

FLO (FLO) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0264 or 0.00000280 BTC.

Nasdacoin (NSD) traded up 20.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001384 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0855 or 0.00001193 BTC.

BOScoin (BOS) traded 52% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Beetle Coin (BEET) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Quiztok (QTCON) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0131 or 0.00000139 BTC.

Actinium (ACM) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0148 or 0.00000157 BTC.

CREDIT Profile

CREDIT (CRYPTO:CREDIT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. CREDIT’s total supply is 30,825,710,000 coins and its circulating supply is 21,297,373,342 coins. CREDIT’s official website is terra-credit.com. CREDIT’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

CREDIT Coin Trading

CREDIT can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BitForex and Cat.Ex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CREDIT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CREDIT should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CREDIT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

