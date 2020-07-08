Crescita Therapeutics (TSE:CTX) Trading Up 12%

Crescita Therapeutics Inc (TSE:CTX) was up 12% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.56 and last traded at C$0.56, approximately 5,025 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 88% from the average daily volume of 42,308 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.50.

The stock has a market cap of $15.12 million and a P/E ratio of 8.89. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.59 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.15, a current ratio of 3.44 and a quick ratio of 2.59.

About Crescita Therapeutics (TSE:CTX)

Crescita Therapeutics Inc, a dermatology company, provides non-prescription skincare products and prescription drug products for the treatment and care of skin conditions, diseases, and their symptoms in Canada, Europe, the United States, and internationally. It owns various proprietary drug delivery platforms, including DuraPeel and MMPE that support the development of patented formulations, which facilitate the delivery of active drugs into or through the skin.

