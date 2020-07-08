Croda International (OTCMKTS:COIHD) Stock Price Down 0.2%

Shares of Croda International Plc (OTCMKTS:COIHD) fell 0.2% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $33.00 and last traded at $33.00, 480 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 71% from the average session volume of 1,671 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.07.

The firm has a market cap of $7.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.53. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $32.28.

Croda International Company Profile (OTCMKTS:COIHD)

Croda International Plc creates, makes, and sells specialty chemicals in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Asia, and Latin America. The company operates in four segments: Personal Care, Life Sciences, Performance Technologies, and Industrial Chemicals. It offers adhesives; crop protection additives and adjuvants, seed enhancement and animal health chemicals, chemical bio-stimulants, and specialty additives for agricultural films; and lubricant additives, coatings and polymers, vehicle cleaning chemicals, and products for automotive textiles and fibers, as well as specialty additives for plastics, and battery and catalyst industries.

