Culp, Inc. (NYSE:CULP) Declares $0.11 Quarterly Dividend

Culp, Inc. (NYSE:CULP) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, July 1st, Fidelity reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.105 per share by the textile maker on Friday, July 17th. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 9th.

Culp has raised its dividend by an average of 114.3% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Culp has a dividend payout ratio of 79.2% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble. Research analysts expect Culp to earn $0.55 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.42 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 76.4%.

Culp stock opened at $10.33 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 3.68 and a quick ratio of 1.93. Culp has a 1-year low of $5.28 and a 1-year high of $19.24. The stock has a market cap of $125.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.21 and a beta of 0.93.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Culp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $8.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Culp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Culp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Raymond James restated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of Culp in a research report on Monday.

About Culp

Culp, Inc manufactures, sources, markets, and sells mattress fabrics, sewn covers, and cut and sewn kits for use in mattresses, foundations, and other bedding products in North America, the Far East, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Mattress Fabrics and Upholstery Fabrics. The Mattress Fabrics segment offers woven jacquard, knitted, and converted fabrics for use in the production of bedding products, including mattresses, box springs, foundations, and top of bed components.

