CyberVein (CVT) Price Hits $0.0366 on Top Exchanges

CyberVein (CURRENCY:CVT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on July 7th. During the last seven days, CyberVein has traded 3.6% lower against the dollar. One CyberVein token can currently be bought for about $0.0366 or 0.00000394 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. CyberVein has a market capitalization of $38.78 million and $1.08 million worth of CyberVein was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

U Network (UUU) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Sentinel (SENT) traded up 24.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000017 BTC.

eosDAC (EOSDAC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Linker Coin (LNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Daneel (DAN) traded down 37.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000064 BTC.

AdHive (ADH) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000008 BTC.

SnipCoin (SNIP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CyberVein Token Profile

CyberVein (CRYPTO:CVT) is a token. It was first traded on March 4th, 2018. CyberVein’s total supply is 2,147,483,648 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,060,404,496 tokens. CyberVein’s official Twitter account is @cyberveingroup and its Facebook page is accessible here . CyberVein’s official website is www.cybervein.org

CyberVein Token Trading

