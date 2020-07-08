Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. Has $11.34 Million Stock Position in Fabrinet (NYSE:FN)

Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. lifted its stake in Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 181,712 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 612 shares during the period. Fabrinet makes up 1.1% of Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. owned approximately 0.49% of Fabrinet worth $11,342,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in Fabrinet by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 29,464 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,910,000 after buying an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fabrinet by 68.8% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 486 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Fabrinet by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 14,866 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $811,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in shares of Fabrinet by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 6,962 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $451,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fabrinet by 21.9% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,606 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FN stock traded down $0.79 on Wednesday, reaching $63.26. The company had a trading volume of 329,894 shares, compared to its average volume of 311,308. The company has a current ratio of 3.34, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a PE ratio of 19.89, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a 50-day moving average of $62.34 and a 200-day moving average of $61.16. Fabrinet has a 12 month low of $44.00 and a 12 month high of $71.22.

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $411.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $414.10 million. Fabrinet had a net margin of 7.21% and a return on equity of 13.46%. The business’s revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.92 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Fabrinet will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on FN. B. Riley reduced their target price on shares of Fabrinet from $60.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. TD Securities reduced their target price on shares of Fabrinet from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Fabrinet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Fabrinet from $70.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on Fabrinet from $75.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.44.

Fabrinet Profile

Fabrinet provides optical packaging and precision optical, electro-mechanical, and electronic manufacturing services in North America, the Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company offers a range of optical and electro-mechanical capabilities in the manufacturing process, including process design and engineering, supply chain management, manufacturing, printed circuit board assembly, packaging, integration, final assembly, and test.

